Any refusal of Granger to leave office after declaration will be resisted – Jagdeo

Amid continuing signs that APNU+AFC will not accept a declaration by GECOM of the results based on the national recount, PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo today said that President David Granger and the riggers supporting him are living in a fool’s world if they believe they will get away with that.

A statement issued by Jagdeo today follows:

STATEMENT BY DR. BHARRAT JAGDEO

In a statement issued yesterday the APNU+AFC said that it will not be accepting any declaration based on the figures derived from the National Recount.

This is in clear defiance of the international community, the Chief Justice, the CCJ and GECOM who have all been clear that any declaration has to be made on the basis of the figures from the recount, and also in contrast to earlier statements by President Granger that he will accept any declaration made by GECOM.

No one should be surprised as the PNC which Granger leads and which is essentially the APNU+AFC, has a history of not accepting the results of every election that they have lost since 1992.

What we have to do now is to work to ensure that we have a declaration that is reflective of the will of the people and only one that is derived from the figures generated by the national recount can produce such an outcome.

If Granger and his band of riggers believe that they can continue to hang on to office after the declaration has been made then they are living in a fool’s world. If the international community was prepared to condemn and levy sanctions against people who are trying to undermine democracy, even before the declaration, just imagine the consequences the riggers will face if they refuse to leave office after the declaration – essentially staging a coup d’etat. Needless to say, such a move will be met by fierce resistance by the PPP and other forces fighting for democracy.

I therefore urge Guyanese at this stage not to be too concerned about whether they will accept the declaration or not as we will cross that bridge when we get there. The consequences for Granger and the APNU+AFC at that time will be as alluded to by Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro: “Democracy or Abyss?”

Statement issued yesterday by A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) on the political situation in Guyana

General and Regional Elections were held on 2nd March 2020 in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. The results of those elections had not been declared by Monday 20th July, twenty weeks afterwards.

Delays in the declaration of results were caused, in part, by several appeals which were made during this period – to the Supreme Court of Judicature, the Court of Appeal of Guyana and the Caribbean Court of Justice – to provide interpretations of electoral and other laws and to resolve problems arising from the elections. The people of Guyana await a credible ‘Declaration’ by the Guyana Elections Commission.

A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC Coalition) is committed to a lawful and credible declaration of results based on valid votes. The Coalition has taken note of the ruling of Chief Justice Roxane George on 20th July 2020 in the case of Mesinga Jones v Guyana Elections Commission Chairman et al.

The APNU+AFC Coalition, as always, remains committed to the judicial process. That process is incomplete as it stands and the matter has been appealed in the Guyana Court of Appeal. Such an appeal is lawful, proper and guaranteed under the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, our supreme law. The Coalition will await the outcome of the appeal.

The APNU+AFC Coalition is resolved to ensure that fraudulent votes, cannot be factored in to represent the will of the electorate. Any attempt to include fraudulent votes in a ‘Declaration’ will constitute a violation of the Constitution and the fundamental principles of democracy. We maintain that the Elections Commission can only make a ‘Declaration’ based on valid votes.

The recount process which was conducted, painstakingly, for thirty-three days revealed massive irregularities and extensive fraud which cannot be foisted on the Guyanese people to contrive an outcome that betrays the will of the electorate.

The APNU+AFC Coalition, in the national interest, and with a view to maintaining stability and peace, remains open to dialogue with other political parties and stakeholders on the way forward for our country. The APNU+AFC Coalition is prepared to act responsibly to bring a resolution to the ongoing political situation.

We implore all Guyanese to remain calm and peaceful as we await a credible and legitimate outcome.