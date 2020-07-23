Molotov cocktails thrown at Suriname embassy

Two Molotov cocktails were thrown in the vicinity of the Suriname Embassy early yesterday morning.

Regional Commander of Region 4 (a) Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore explained to this newspaper that after thorough investigations conducted by senior ranks of the Guyana Police Force, it was confirmed that the incendiary devices were thrown in the vicinity of the embassy, which is located at the corner of Anira and New Garden streets, in Queenstown, Georgetown.

A Molotov cocktail is a crude fire bomb typically consisting of a bottle filled with flammable liquid using a wick as means of ignition.