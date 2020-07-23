Trinidad: Man held in connection with murder of Guyanese national

(TT Loop News) A Chaguanas man has been held for the murder of Guyanese national Meshach Yoel Mentore, also known as Joel. Mentore, 29, was killed on February 18, 2017 in Chaguanas. The suspect was held over the weekend, and investigators are expected to approach Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC for instructions on how to proceed against the suspect.

Mentore was found dead in the living room of his apartment along Henderson Street, Chaguanas.

He was stabbed in the chest, and his throat had been slit.