Expectations: The PPP in power again No hope for our beautiful blighted land?

Appreciating PNC mind-control successes

Of course friends, I would expect no sympathy for my self-imposed dilemma. Occasional empathy perhaps. But no outright sustained “understanding” for those who now refuse to be tethered to the dubious principles and philosophy(?) of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) or the People’s National Congress.

Actually I must once again repeat that as a former believer in Burnham, part-time follower of Hoyte, reluctant voter for His Excellency Granger in 2015, I would now be ashamed to be associated with this 2020 version of the PNC. With its power-hungry electoral usurpers and greedy Young-Turks with Oil-and-Gas ambitions of grandeur.

Elections thievery nullifies your Civil Rights vote through which your choice and will to be governed means nothing. As has been observed, if Guyanese and the world allow the PNC and His Excellency to enjoy his projected Decade of Development, we can say goodbye to fair, free elections and the value of any future ballot.

But the dilemma for citizens like me is the alternative! I don’t need to be persuaded that the PPP won the March 02 poll. Even I was surprised that so many First People and AFC temporary supporters would contribute their own loyal tribal numbers to vanquish His Excellency’s New PNC and “Dead-Meat”, “Coalition” opportunists. So if ever, whenever, the PPP of this challenging era returns to State House, the Presidency and the Parliament, what should I, and my big beautiful blighted land expect? A few of my fears, hopes, dreams, follow:

******

Expectations: Please! A “new” PPP?

Since the majority of those for whom I write this, need no indepth intellectual, analytical, academic dissertation, I keep it realistically, practically simple. Firstly my fears. Already I see and hear on television, Facebook and radio-shows, the triumphalism, the veiled arrogance, the soft but real threats coming from a few leading PPP members anticipating their re-occupancy of power.

Any PPP toxic message or hints of revenge play into the strategies of His Excellency and his henchmen.

If not elements of an outright autocratic power-grab, His Excellency’s plan envisages a State of Emergency. I suspect that the PPP and the five/six thousand other Guyanese who support the new smaller groups are aware of how to “behave”. His Excellency’s forces are at the ready. So I fear that the PPP cannot be expected to embrace electoral thieves now using every (legal/judicial) means to deny more than half of Guyana its elections win.

I dare to hope, to dream still that a “new” PPP Administration would act like Cheddi did after 1992: waste no resources on retribution or witch-hunts; spend no millions in useless Commissions of Inquiry like His Excellency did.

Simply, I would expect the PPP to implement their 2020 manifesto plans. After all, all the Parties’ Manifesto programmes and policies are usually the best, the needed national remedies. But!

Again I dream: After real actual constitutional and electoral reforms, why can’t the PPP administration adopt the best elements of His Excellency’s Green Development Strategy? His Decade of Development projects? His Total National Defence? His Iwokrama plans? His Excellency lost the election but those programmes are winners.

I know. I dream and I hope. But rather than engage in the losers’ phony, opportunistic bullying for “shared/unity/joint” power, implement what’s good from their own projections. All promises are quite similar anyhow.

I will suggest other ideas for empowering the Afro-youth, all the marginalised as Comrade Odinga was once supposed to do. Also land distribution must come under review and be in the interest of all.

Of course it is to be expected that any PPP government will engage in serious reformative (?) negotiations of current and future oil-and-gas initiatives.

But first of all they have to surmount the COVID pandemic challenges, the shortage of finance – and His Excellency’s determination to stay where he is for another 10 years!

As a footnote, I often wonder: can’t a few thousand silent, orderly, young Guyanese (18-30), a few hundred first people and a few dozen religious folks be organized and mobilized to demonstrate their displeasure before His Excellency? Really any hope for our poor Guyana? Resource-rich, Beautiful But Blighted?

******

Saluting PNC negative, evil success

Perhaps this is really for those suckered in, genuinely, by all the PNC tactics to convince them that they really actually “beat” the PPP and all the other parties on March 02 last.

I always recognised – with some admiration – the Roman Catholic origins of the power of propaganda, as later utilised by Hitler’s Germans. I then consider brainwashing, indoctrination and simple effective mind-control of the vulnerable and those whose psyche and future depend on believing the PNC narrative of mis-leading thievery of the polls.

So yes I find it possible to admire the desperate power-grab strategies of my old PNC – the radio/TV surrogates with similar “we-won/fraudulent-votes-on-March 02” messages; the relentless Facebook, viral media onslaughts by local and Diaspora opportunists; of course the millions found to spend on useless litigation and naturally, the silent threat of defence-force repression and/or ultimate street violence.

What price holding on to power? Even though the international battle has long been lost? What’s next PNC? Who is left to ‘buse? Still, congrats on fooling so many!

******

Political Ponderings…

1) American “meddling” in other countries’ affairs; Jagdeo excesses including hundreds of Afros allegedly murdered; down with Trump, Pompeo, Sarah Lynch, Gonsalves, Sir Shridath (???) Chief Justice and Justice Claudette! Go PNC go!

2) Which other political group would be allowed to bully power since March 2019?

3) Christopher Ram details some 13 Court Cases influenced by PNC.

4) Whatever happened to His Excellency’s Statements of Poll (and Statements of Recount) which “proved” his victory since March 02?

5) God is no fool. And he can’t be fooled.

‘Til next week!

