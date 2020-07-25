Exxon denies flaring gas during maintenance period

Conservationist Annette Arjoon-Martins says that satellite imagery from Skytruth, an environmental group, shows that ExxonMobil was flaring gas at its offshore operations when it said it wasn’t but the company has denied the claim.

Arjoon-Martins’ Guyana Marine Conservation Society has partnered with the non-profit environmental protection organization Skytruth, which uses satellite imagery, to monitor the environment and sound alerts of threats to it.

She said that the imagery of the Stabroek Block area shows flaring occurred during June 27th to July 7th, when the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says the company had ceased works and was under maintenance. Arjoon-Martins said it should be investigated.