Guyana records 20th COVID-19 death

Guyana on Friday recorded its 20th COVID-19 fatality along with one new case.

The announcement was made on Friday by the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Karen Gordon-Boyle during the Ministry of Public Health’s daily update. Gordon-Boyle stated that one new death was recorded taking Guyana’s total death toll to 20. The health authorities provided no other information about the death. However a source stated that the individual died earlier this week and results from the test were only recently made available.

One new case was recorded on Friday, which increased Guyana’s total positive cases to 352. Eighty two more persons were tested for the virus bringing the total that have been tested in the country so far to 4,057 persons. There are currently 154 active cases all of which are in institutional isolation while 33 persons are in institutional quarantine. Four persons are currently at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Two more persons have recovered from the virus making it a total of 178 persons to recover.