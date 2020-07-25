Lawyers for the opposition PPP/C are maintaining that issues raised by Misenga Jones in her challenge to the recount of the March 2 polls can only be dealt with by way of an elections petition and as a result have urged the Court of Appeal to “respectfully step aside” and allow the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to finalise the results.

Jones, whose challenge to the recount and the direction given to Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield to use the results of the process to produce a final elections report was dismissed by the High Court at the start of the week, has filed an appeal, which is due to be heard by the Court of Appeal today.

She has raised a number of concerns questioning the validity of the recount, whether there was unlawful non-compliance with the constitution and Representation of the People Act (RPA) and whether GECOM has utilised its powers unlawfully.