Barbados: Statue of Lord Nelson to be moved

(Barbados Nation) The statute of Lord Horatio Nelson is to be moved from Heroes Square.

Barbadians will get a chance to help decide where the former British naval officer’s monument will be placed, based on a number of recent recommendations.

Minister with responsibility for Culture, John King, made this announcement yesterday, through a Barbados Government Information Service release, explaining that Cabinet had agreed to the relocation of the controversial statue.

He added this decision was made in light of the fact that substantial consultations were carried out about two decades ago by the National Heroes Square and Development Committee as well as the Committee of National Reconciliation, which both recommended the statue be relocated.

Cabinet has also agreed that there should be further public consultations with respect to the identification of a location for the statue, taking into account existing recommendations. It is intended that the removal and determination of a new location would take place during the Season of Emancipation, which ends on August 23.

As such, submissions are invited from the public on possible sites, which should be emailed to MCCS@barbados.gov.bb. The closing date is August 5.

On June 20, scores of Barbadians joined in a march which ended at the feet of the statue, and also signed a petition aimed at having it moved.