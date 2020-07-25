Canadian Guyanese writer set to release seventh book

For years Yolanda Marshall kept her talent hidden in an exercise book, but fortunately it did not remain there. The author is set to release her seventh book soon, a children’s storybook titled, My Soca Birthday Party: with Jollof Rice and Steel Pans.

Yolanda, who was born in Guyana and lived in Bent Street, Alberttown and North Ruimveldt, now resides in Canada, having migrated with her family when she was 14 years old.

Her father is jazz guitarist Herbert ‘Herbie’ Marshall, who played in many bands in Guyana as well as on Princess Cruise ships. However, today he is predominantly an independent musician at local jazz clubs in Canada, whenever he visits Yolanda.