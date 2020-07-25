Craving escapism

I am craving a form of escapism. Pre-Covid, we lived with so much excess that it was exhausting for me and a lot of the people I knew. Consequently, in some ways, the pandemic felt like a blessing. Less commuting and fewer of the generally unnecessary frills made me personally feel settled. I found myself able to live in the present, observing and appreciating it in ways that I haven’t before.

Therefore, I now feel guilty to say I want to indulge in a holiday; it seems unethical to not be content in these times. It is almost like a betrayal of myself to not be satisfied with my own shadow.

It is for this reason that I believe most offices will not migrate to strictly working from home and all the things we believe will disappear instantly, will not completely vanish. If anything, they might become new desires.