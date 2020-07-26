Pandemic puts squeeze on East Canje residents

Still reeling from the fallout of the closure of the Rose Hall Estate, in Region Six, some East Canje, Berbice residents say the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic have added to their woes, leaving them in an almost daily struggle to survive.

After the estate, which provided employment for hundreds of persons was closed at the end of 2017, former workers found it difficult to transition from all they had known to other employment.

“About 95 % of people na work right now. It very hard for everybody,” Deonarine Moonsammy, 55, a cane harvester, of New Area Canefield Settlement, East Canje Berbice, told Sunday Stabroek.