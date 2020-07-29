Still fiddling with majoritarianism

On my assessment, given its legal context, President David Granger’s statement that he will accept nothing less than the counting of the broadly defined ‘valid votes’ of the March 2020 elections to arrive at a winner threatens to take the elections quarrel to another constitutional/unconstitutional level. The PNC came to government claiming that 1,431 (Stabroek News placed the number as closer to 410) of their mainly African supporters lost their lives between 2002 and 2009 in the Guyana ethnic ‘troubles’ under the PPP/C, and so it was clear to me that the PNC had no intention of allowing the PPP back in government: at least not alone. I supported the final PNC’s conclusion but blamed Guyana’s ethnic context for the loss of lives and have persistently over the last 10 years advocated the establishment of a shared governance (SG) regime that the PNC promised in both its 2011 and 2015 manifestos but did not seriously attempt to accomplish.