Catholic church building broken into, fires set

Thieves broke and entered a building which houses the Roman Catholic Church on Friday after which they lit a number of small fires before carting off several items.

The incident took place sometime last Friday night at Lot 222 South Road and Wellington Street, Georgetown. The building is owned by the Roman Catholic Church. It houses the Catholic Youth office and the Catholic Media office which puts together the well-known Catholic Standard newspaper

Stabroek News understands that the caretakers of the premises were awakened by strange noises and the smell of smoke. Upon checking, they noticed that the buttom flat of the building had been broken into and a desk situated in the reception area had been ransacked.