Fire Lowenfield or they will go back to court – Shadick

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will have to fire Keith Lowenfield and appoint someone to perform the duties of Chief Election Officer (CEO) if the Guyana Court of Appeal upholds the recount result tomorrow.

This is according to opposition-nominated Commissioner Bibi Shadick, who told Stabroek News yesterday that any other action could see a declaration challenged by the incumbent.

“We have to follow the law which says a report has to be prepared and submitted to the Commission by the CEO [otherwise] that will be grounds for them to go to Court,” she explained stressing that this person should not be “acting” but appointed to perform the duties even in the short term while systems are put in place for a permanent replacement.