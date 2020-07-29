President, First Lady tested for COVID-19 -procedures done ‘out of an abundance of caution’

President David Granger and First Lady Sandra Granger were on Monday tested for COVID-19.

In photos posted by the Department of Public Information (DPI), a healthcare worker could be seen taking nasopharyngeal samples from both the president and his wife.

When Stabroek News contacted the Head of the Press Service Unit at the Ministry of the Presidency, Ariana Gordon, she related that the President and First Lady were tested “out of an abundance of caution.” Gordon told this newspaper that neither Granger nor his wife has shown any signs or symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus.