Two American women caught with cocaine at Jamaica airport

(Jamaica Observer) Two American women who were arrested at the Sangster International Airport in St James on Friday, July 24 in relation to the seizure of more than a million dollars worth of cocaine are booked to appear in the St James Parish Court on Friday, July 31.

The women have been identified as 24-year-old Lakeisha Bell and 18-year-old Satania Clarke, both of Connecticut in the United States.

Reports are that about 12:20 pm, the women arrived at the airport to board a flight for New York. However, during security checks, four packages containing cocaine were found in their luggage.

The drugs weighed approximately 2.5 pounds, with an estimated street value of $1.3 million.

The women will answer to the charges of possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and attempting to export cocaine.