Kamla calls for cancellation of 2020 CPL in Trinidad & Tobago

(Trinidad Express) Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to cancel your hosting on the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in the wake of a surge of Covid-19 cases.

“He (Rowley) is on record saying that the opening of the borders has led to the increase in Covid cases. If he truly believes this, he must therefore now act responsibly and take every possible measure to protect our citizens’ lives,” stated Persad-Bissessar.

Persad-Bissessar stated further that Government has still not announced any contingency plan to immediately address this crucial life-and-death health matter. “Never mind that, for months, PM Rowley and Minister Deyalsingh have been ranting nonstop about the much anticipated ‘second wave.’ All this proves is what I, and many others in the UNC, have been saying since January—the lying, clueless Rowley Government never had a pre or post Covid-19 plan,” she stated.

“I am therefore calling on PM Rowley to immediately cancel the planned CPL games scheduled for mid-August in T&T,” stated Persad-Bissessar.