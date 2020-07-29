Trinidad: Man charged with tryign to extort $80k from UNC candidate

(Trinidad Guardian) A 29-year-old Arouca man will appear before an Arima magistrate today charged with attempting to extort $80,000 and harassment of United National Congress Toco/Sangre Grande candidate Nabila Greene.

The charge was laid yesterday against Isa Hinds by PC David Hall of the La Horquetta Police Station.

Hinds was arrested by police on Friday at his home.

Last Tuesday, a video surfaced on social media purporting to be Greene lying on a bed being showered with money. The video showed a woman, clad in a bra and lying on her back on a bed being showered with $100 and $50 bills by a male, whose face was not seen.

As the money landed on her chest, face and bed, the woman, who was giggling and smiling, was heard asking for “a little bit more” of the cash. The man complied by throwing more money at her.

But initially, Greene, in an interview with Guardian Media during a walkabout in Sangre Grande, said if the person in the video turned out to be her, she saw nothing wrong with the clip.

“If it is me. I don’t see the person doing anything illegal there. That person looks like they are in the comfort of their home with money,” Greene said.

The following day, Greene took to social media denying she was the person in the video. She blamed the People’s National Movement for the fake video, stating it was “a disgusting display of gutter politics at its worst using lies, deceit, deception and slander against a young female candidate.”