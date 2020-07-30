ANUG politician/businessman declines to comment on verbal abuse of woman in video

Businessman and ANUG member Kian Jabour yesterday refused to respond to questions pertaining to a video in which he told a young woman that she was mentally unstable as she attempted to evict his Taco Loco business from its Thomas Street location.

While Jabour, who is a candidate on the A New United Guyana (ANUG) party list, in a statement on his Facebook accused “APNU+AFC operatives” of making defamatory statements in an attempt to besmirch his character, he refused to address the video when contacted by Stabroek News.

“I am not going to give a comment on that, it is a private matter,” he told this newspaper when contacted.