GGI produced 28,500 ounces in 2nd quarter -says there may be no further gold production this year at Aurora

Canadian-owned Guyana Gold-fields Inc (GGI) posted second quarter revenue for 2020 of US$53.7 million while producing 28,500 ounces of gold and it signalled that there may be no further gold production this year at its Aurora site as it transitions to underground operations.

According to the figures released on Tuesday in Toronto, Canada, GGI produced 28,500 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2020, totaling 57,500 ounces for the first half of the year, exceeding the guidance of 45,000 to 50,000 ounces for the first half of 2020. This brought the company revenues of US$53.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and US$92.3 million for the six months ended June 30.

The output for the first half was below last year’s figures. Last year’s second quarter output was 37,300 ounces and the figure for the second half was 74,000 ounces.