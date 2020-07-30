Appeal court throws out Misenga Jones appeal

Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry and Justice Rishi Persaud, two of a panel of three judges at the Guyana Court of Appeal, today threw out the appeal of Misenga Jones against the decision of Chief Justice Roxane George that the recount votes be used for the declaration of the result of the March 2nd general elections.

The judges also ruled that the Chief Election Officer (CEO) must submit his Section 96 report on the basis of the recount of votes. She said that the CEO is under the direction of GECOM.

Justice Sewnarine-Beharry also ruled that the Justice George did not have jurisdiction to inquire into the validity of Section 22 of the Election Laws (Amendment) Act.

Justice of Appeal Dawn Gregory is now delivering her decision.

Jones’ appeal contended that Justice George-Wiltshire erred in law in her pronouncements on the recount, the results of which she said is the only data that could be used by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to declare a winner of the elections in keeping with a judgment by the CCJ.

Jones is challenging the validity of Order 60, which facilitated the recount.



As Jones also contends in her appeal, Williams wants the court to set aside the Chief Justice’s findings that that Section 18 of Election Laws (Amendment) is not in conflict, or tension, with Article 177 of the Constitution, and that it does not breach the separation of powers doctrine and that it is accordingly not unconstitutional.