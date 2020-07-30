Two new COVID-19 cases recorded

Two new cases of the novel coronavirus along with four more recoveries were recorded yesterday.

The update of Guyana’s COVID-19 situation was disclosed on Thursday through the Ministry of Public Health’s posting of the COVID-19 dashboard on its Facebook page as no live update was done. The dashboard showed that there were two new cases recorded which increased Guyana’s total confirmed case count to 398. During the last testing cycle 85 more persons were tested bringing the total number of persons tested to date to 4,563.

According to the Public Relations Officer at the Public Health ministry, the new cases were recorded in Region Four in Grove, East Bank Demerara, while the other case though originally from Region One was recorded in Region Two.

The number of active COVID-19 cases within institutional isolation stands at 195 while four more persons have recovered increasing the total number of recoveries to 185. Thirty-five persons are currently in institutional quarantine.