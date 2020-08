It has been nineteen years since market vendor Deoraj Bipat was beaten to death at Bushy Park, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and his family is still seeking answers and hoping for closure.

In a telephone interview with Sunday Stabroek, Bipat’s niece, Alicia Alli, said that despite the passage of time, the pain is still fresh.

To date, she said, the family is still unsure about what transpired leading up to Bipat death.