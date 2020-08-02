Lockdown still in effect at Aranka, Arangoy -screening and testing planned for areas of interest in Region Seven

Despite not being included on the list of communities that need to adhere special measures included in the updated COVID-19 emergency measures, Aranka and Arangoy Landings are still under lockdown.

National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) Secretariat Operations Director Mark Archer told this newspaper that although the areas were not included in the gazetted measures, the residents are still mandated to adhere to the special measures detailed in the gazette.

The measures include a 6 pm to 6 am curfew and the Joint Services have been tasked with coordinating, mobilising and securing quarantine and isolation facilities, materials and goods and services at those sites, and manning screening and testing checkpoints as well as providing escort for mobile teams.