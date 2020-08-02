Man shot dead at Garnett St night club

A shooting at a night club in Garnett Street has left one person dead and at least four others injured.

The shooting occurred at Magic City Night Club between 3.30 am and 4.30 am today.

The identity of the dead man has not yet been released by the police.

Regional Commander Philip Azore when contacted told Stabroek News that police were still on the scene investigating.

He, however, confirmed that one person died from the shooting.

Stabroek News understand that gunshots rang out from the club and moments later police and paramedics arrived on the scene.