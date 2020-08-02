Trinidad: Another school shut down after parent contracts COVID-19

(Trinidad Guardian) Another primary school had to be shut down on Friday after the parent of a Standard Five pupil was confirmed to have contracted the virus. Officials at Charlieville ASJA Primary School ordered the immediate suspension of SEA classes on Friday after they were informed of the matter.

A senior school official yesterday confirmed that classes had been suspended and the school closed for sanitization. The official could not say if classes would resume tomorrow as they are awaiting advice from the ministries of Health and Education.

There are 55 students listed to write the SEA exam at the school but the official did not know if all the students were present for classes last Friday.

President of the T&T Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Antonia Tekah-De Freitas said the union is continuing to monitor the situation. She has not ruled out a possible return to virtual classes as one way to stem the spread of the virus.

In just the past few days at least three other primary schools in Maraval, Tacarigua and St Augustine have been closed after reports that the students or their close relatives had contracted the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Prisons (Ag), Dennis Pulchan ordered the evacuation and closure of the Prisons Administration Building, at Phillip Street, Port of Spain, following reports that an employee had visited the building displaying flu-like symptoms. The employee was sent for testing and was confirmed positive for COVID-19.

The T&T Prisons Service said in a statement yesterday: “The Prisons Administration Building will remain closed until the completion of the sanitisation process. Staff attached to the Administration Building are advised to stay at home until further notice, as the matter now has the attention of authorities who are taking the necessary action in light of the situation.”

Pulchan advised that any officer with flu-like symptoms not report for duty, inform their immediate supervisor by phone and seek medical attention.

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 between Friday night and yesterday morning, bringing the total number to 173. The Ministry of Health said the latest cases are pending epidemiological investigation.”

Up to yesterday, 27 patients were warded at the Caura Hospital and two patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Purpose Facility.

On Friday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley called on law enforcement officials to act more swiftly in enforcing public health regulations as people are congregating in large numbers – particularly at parties, bars and restaurants.