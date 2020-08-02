GFF to take part in upcoming FIFA online video Congress

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will participate in the 70th edition of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Congress via online video conference on September 18th.

This was disclosed by an official release from the world governing body. According to the correspondence, the forum which was initially slated to be staged in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will be conducted as an online meeting. This decision was taken due to health concerns of the participant due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting travel restrictions implemented and affecting the respective nations.

The release disclosed, “At such a critical time, FIFA recognizes its responsibility beyond football to ensure that health remains the number one priority. In the absence of an opportunity to gather together in one venue, and given FIFA’s wish to organise a Congress which all member associations are able to attend, the Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on 12 May to hold the 70th FIFA Congress as an online event. Participants, including FIFA’s 211 member associations, will take part in the Congress via videoconferencing technology.”

The event will be broadcast live on the entity’s website and official YouTube channel at 9:00CET. Details on the agenda will be announced on the website shortly.