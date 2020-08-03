Corentyne accident leaves three dead

Three persons succumbed to injuries sustained during a late night accident along the Whim, Corentyne Public Road yesterday.

According to information gathered, the accident, which occurred sometime around 11.30 pm involved a car and a truck.

Initial reports suggest that the car swerved suddenly and slammed into the oncoming truck.

Police sources last evening confirmed that three adults were killed while injured persons were rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital.

According to the source, as of late last evening they were working to locate relatives of the dead persons, since they received information that the persons involved in the accident resided between the Whim and Alness area on the Corentyne.