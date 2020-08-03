Granger acknowledges ‘declaration’, signals election petition

In one of his last official acts before demitting office, President David Granger yesterday recognised the declaration by the Chair of GECOM, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh of the recount results which showed a victory for the opposition PPP/C at the March 2nd polls and he also signalled that an election petition was in the offing.

For months, Granger’s government had contended that the recount results did not provide an adequate basis for the declaration despite not producing evidence to substantiate this.

The months of defiance ended yesterday when the GECOM Chair finally declared the result bringing an end to the five-month contestation.