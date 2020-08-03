Latest COVID-19 fatality is 34-year-old man

Doodkumar Sookraj, Guyana’s 21st COVID-19 fatality was a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) at the time of his passing on Thursday.

He was swabbed for the virus only after his death despite being suspected of having the coronavirus.

The thirty-four-year-old East Bank Demerara resident, according to the GPH’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chelauna Providence, sought attention at the hospital last Wednesday and was admitted. He died the following morning. Sookraj, she said was swabbed shortly after he died. Providence relayed to Stabroek News that Sookraj visited the Emergency Department and was then admitted. At the time of his death, he was said to have been staying in the transition ward of the GPH. The hospital’s PRO explained that the transition ward where he was kept is where patients with suspected COVID symptoms are housed. She noted also that the man was intubated owing to difficulty breathing.