Taxi driver dies after shooting at Magic City Lounge

A taxi driver is dead and five others were injured following a shooting at a Garnett Street nightclub yesterday morning.

The dead man has been identified as Raymond Lindo of Diamond Housing Scheme. The deceased was found lying face down on the southern side of Garnett Street, about two hundred yards from the nightclub. He was found bearing a gunshot wound to the upper left side of his chest.

The shooting was said to have occurred around 3.30 am yesterday at a bar called Magic City Lounge. The nightclub is housed in the downstairs of a two-storey building.