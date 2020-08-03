Benjamin slams batsmen for not making adjustments -` We see the same dismissals innings after innings and it looks very disorganized and unprepared’

Former West Indies fast bowler, Kenny Benjamin said the 2-1 series win by England over West Indies was expected.

“England is ranked number three, they are ranked eight or nine, England is a better team than us, they have better players,” said the former West Indies speedster on the Mason and Guest show recently.

“Let me start by saying we probably expected too much. This team has been the same bunch of players over the years unless they got really better in the last three weeks they were in England, I believe the results went as expected,” he declared.