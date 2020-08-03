‘I’m in the best shape of my life’ - Says Allen as he wraps up training ahead of toughest fight

As the sweat soaked Lennox ‘Too Sharp’ Allen wrapped up his final sparring session on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York, he barked at his coach, “I’m in the best shape of my life!”

The chiseled undefeated super middleweight will look to put himself in a position for another 168-pound title when he faces Cuban/American, David Morrell in a 12-round bout for the interim WBA title in Los Angeles, California on Saturday.

The prized fighter who turned 35 last month told Stabroek Sport yesterday that training camp has gone really well despite the current pandemic and he is in a confident mood as the clock ticks down to his career-defining fight in five days.