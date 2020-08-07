A hungrier world!

A combination of worsening global poverty and the particular challenges arising out of the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic could push more than over 130 million more people into chronic hunger by the end of 2020, the latest edition of the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, published in July warns. In effect, the grim prognosis casts serious doubts on one of the UN’s more important Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) – the global eradication of all forms of hunger and malnutrition by 2030.

The UN says that the low affordability of “healthy diets,” particularly in parts of Asia and Africa, has meant that further tens of millions, particularly in Asia and Africa, have joined the ranks of the chronically undernourished over the past five years, while various countries around the world continue to struggle with multiple forms of malnutrition.