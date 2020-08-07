State, private sector need to do more to grow micro, small hinterland ‘hustles’

How to create viable business enterprises out of hinterland-based ‘hustles’ designed, in the first instance, to foster a measure of self-reliance in communities with strictly limited employment options, is a challenge that Guyana is yet to overcome.

Such lucrative money-earning pursuits as are available in some parts of Guyana’s hinterland, are to be found, overwhelmingly, in the gold mining industry. The perspective of the miners, the vast majority of whom travel from the coast to the hinterland is almost invariably disconnected from the development of the hinterland. It is one of the features of Guyana’s development outlook that is both unfortunate and unacceptable.