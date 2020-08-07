Blanhum reappointed to Crime Chief

Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum, who had been serving as Commander of Region One, has been returned to the post of Crime Chief as more changes in the hierarchy of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have been effected under the PPP/C government.

Senior Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, who had been the GPF’s Police Public Relations Officer, has been named as Blanhum’s replacement as Commander of Region One.

In addition to this, Commander of Region 4 (C) Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor will now head the force Public Relations Unit, while Senior Superintendent Khali Pareshram, who served as the second-in-command to Andries-Junor, will now lead that division.