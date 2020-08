A thirty-six-year-old porknocker of De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara, succumbed to his stab wounds while waiting to be medivacked to the capital yesterday morning.

The victim who has been identified as Seon Grant of Lot 36, De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara, was stabbed twice by a man with whom he had an altercation at Nine Miles Mahdia.

Police said the victim died while waiting to be medivacked to the Georgetown Public Hospital.