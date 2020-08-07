Parliament could convene within 2 weeks – Teixeira

The search is on for a person to be appointed Speaker of the National Assembly, while Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira announced that the first sitting of the 12th Parliament could be as soon as the next two weeks.

“Assuming that all the parties have submitted [their list of parliamentarians] by early next week, then we should have a sitting by the next week,” Teixeira told Stabroek News yesterday.

The Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) has already submitted the name of its leader Lenox Shuman to GECOM as the first Member of Parliament for the list-joinder parties which hold one seat.