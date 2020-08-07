Rambarran demanding $65m in lease fees for new hospital

Sole shareholder, Jacob Rambarran, of the Ocean View Hotel which was converted by the previous APNU+AFC Administration into an infectious diseases hospital, says that Government owes some $65M in rent which it never paid for use of the property.

He has since said through his attorneys of the Satram & Satram law firm that if he does not receive payment of all arrears of rent within the next 14 days, he will terminate the tenancy and take steps to repossess the property.

This is likely to be a debt which would be inherited by the new Dr. Irfaan Ali-led People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) Government which was sworn into office on Sunday.