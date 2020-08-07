Suriname President for Ali’s inauguration

The recently elected President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi and his Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, and International Politics, Albert Ramdin will attend tomorrow’s inauguration of Dr Irfaan Ali, as President of Guyana.

President Santokhi will be in Guyana for 24 hours, a release from the Office of the President said.

Subsequent to the Inauguration Ceremony, Ali will have bilateral discussions with the Surinamese President and his delegation.

Further, the release said that a Special Envoy from the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley will be attending tomorrow’s Inauguration Ceremony.