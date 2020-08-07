Nandlall meets Legal Affairs staff

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, today met with the Professional, Managerial, Clerical and Secretarial staff of the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

The Attorney General reminded the staff that their priority, at all times, must be to render professional and competent service to the Government and the people of Guyana, a release from the ministry said.

Nandlall assured staff members that there will not be any form of discrimination or witch-hunting at the Ministry of Legal Affairs and that all staff members are expected to discharge their duties professionally and competently.

However, the Minister said that there will be a review of the work and operations of the Ministry and any actions and conduct considered to be excessive and unlawful will be addressed swiftly.