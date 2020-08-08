Healing of the Nation

The election process finally concluded last Sunday with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic being declared the winner. While many Guyanese celebrated, many were devastated – the norm at the end of any election period.

It is unfortunate that there are sections of our population that will always feel cheated or fearful after any election period. Whether that fear is based on past experiences, assumptions or fabrications, it heightens the tension in this divided nation. That tension has at times manifested in protests and violence.

I had written before that regardless of which political party governs, we all should feel confident in their leadership and be certain that it will act in the best interests of all the people; that no one should fear discrimination or victimization under any government. When this is the reality, it is an indication of good governance and that our leaders will put country before political affiliation.

I have seen various calls for reconciliation. After months of discord, months of depravity, months of emboldened prejudice and racist aggressions by Guyanese of all shades, which continues today, especially on social media, we cannot simply sing ‘kumbaya’ and return to masking the racism that exist here. Every election imprudent, ill-informed and troubled Guyanese descend into politicized racist clannish disarray. The disparities between the civilized and questionable characters are clear. This recently-concluded period has been the worst I have witnessed during my lifetime.

While I have not endured any personal attacks during this time, I am part of a group that has been attacked. It is knowledge of self and divine guidance that has kept many of us calm and rational. I have quietly cut ties with a few associates because they exposed themselves to be prejudiced and racist. I watched many descending into the rabbit hole willingly; happy victims of the silly season and I knew for many there would be no return. No return to the relationships they had before. No return to the pretense that they were impartial or equally appreciated and respected all Guyanese. No return to ever being seen as decent human beings except by those who endorse similar or identical retrogressive views.

The damage that was created over the last five months cannot simply be forgotten. It is beyond politics. An election period is not solely responsible for the vile actions or rise of racists. What control do you have over your life when you allow your political affiliation to instigate vile actions that are destructive not only to others, but yourself? You cannot be at peace when you are obsessed with hurting people, whether it be by your words or deeds. You do not deserve to be at peace when you continue to contribute to the disharmony of the human race. How intelligent are you when you are obsessed with debasing entire groups of people? Have you thought about the consequences of your actions in this karmic world? What have the children done to inherit your poison and disease?

I grew up in a home where we were not taught to be racist. I am grateful that I grew to respect people regardless of their ethnicity. As a child I would hear, in passing, general assumptions about other ethnic groups, but nothing was enough to condition me to hate anyone simply because of small differences. What I hate are the actions of those who continue to condone and perpetuate racism. What I hate are those who play on the fragility of the ignorant to feed their god complex. What I hate is the systematic racism that allows powerful nations to recolonize smaller nations and keep their citizens poor. What I hate is that one day I will have to explain to my children why we are so broken. If there is no revolution to break down these walls and loose these chains, we will continue these conversations for generations to come.

Guyana is one of the most religious nations. With the assumption that our people are in communion with the divine essence, all this wickedness should not abound. But I know that many may only engage in ritualistic worship but are not on a path of enlightenment. The divine laws that should govern good relations between all human beings have been disregarded by some of our most religious.

The work to heal us needs to continue. We cannot simply utter ‘One People, One Nation and One Destiny’ and think that all is well. We know that is a lie as divided as we are today. We cannot continue like we have not seen the truth.

I hope those who engage in the depravity would develop the self-awareness to recognize that there is something intrinsically evil about how they love to hate their Guyanese brothers and sisters. I hope the next generation teaches their children to respect all people. I had hope in my generation, but I have seen the evidence that some of us are just as damaged. I hope the elders of this nation would seek repentance for their role in the racial hostilities and instruct their children to break the cycle. I hope to see politicians prioritizing the healing of this nation and not just some shallow attempt at social cohesion. I can only hope that all my hopes are not in vain.

It begins with us, the people. It begins in our homes by teaching our children to respect people, regardless of their social class or ethnicity. It begins by the communities recognizing the need to unite the people. The villages and towns must make collaborative efforts. Many of the racists in our society are fueled by ignorance and their inadequacies. They often disrespect others because they have no knowledge of their history or that of others. They base their assumptions on falsehoods. The stolen legacy of peoples across the world continues to be the basis for continued systematic racism.

Our historians must teach history pre-slavery and indentureship. We, the children of Guyana, are not solely products of the colonizers. Our contributions to this world did not begin with our labour on the sugar and cotton plantations. Let the children learn about their ancestors’ contributions to science, mathematics, geography, philosophy, architecture, medicine, literature and other disciplines, long before slavery or indentureship. Let our modern heroes be revered.

I realize that many adult Guyanese do not know the extent of their history because they were never taught. When the ignorant believe that a people have not contributed anything of value to this world and are guided by the narrative of the oppressors, they will continue to believe that some men are more equal and worthy than others.

This nation will heal when we sincerely respect and love each other. Until then, talk will get us nowhere.