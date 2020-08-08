APNU+AFC political appointees given one week to go or face firing -Harmon applies for 42 days leave

Political appointees in the former APNU+AFC government have one week to quit their positions or they will be fired, according to Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira.

In a virtual press conference yesterday, Teixeira said that her government is asking all political appointees to resign immediately or they will be given termination letters after one week.

It was also disclosed that former Minister of State and the Director General in the Ministry of the Presidency, Joe Harmon had applied for 42 days of leave from his position. Harmon was a political appointee.