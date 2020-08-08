Bandits cut off miner’s leg in Mazaruni River attack

Armed bandits on Thursday severed the left leg of a miner and the finger of another in a raid at Lago’s Apartment, at Apaikwa Landing, Mazaruni River, from where they carted off $800,000 in cash.

The injured men have been identified as Tameshwar Sukram, 31, a miner attached to Crown’s Mining Company, Apaiqua and of Lot 118 Enterprise Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara, and Jose DaSilva, 42.

The attack occurred around 1.30am. The two suspects, one of whom was armed with a gun and the other with a cutlass, were still to be apprehended up to yesterday.