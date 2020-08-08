Cops accused of raping woman at Lethem -placed under close arrest

Two ranks of the Guyana Police Force are currently under close arrest after being accused of raping a woman in Lethem, Region Nine earlier this week.

Police Commander of Region Nine Superintendent Keithon King yesterday confirmed that the ranks were placed under close arrest after being accused of committing the crime sometime on Wednesday night.

He said a report was made to the police on Thursday and an investigation was immediately launched. “The matter is currently under investigation,” King added.

Stabroek News understands that the ranks were on patrol duty at Industrial Site, Lethem, where they allegedly committed the attack.

Once the police investigation is completed, legal advice on the way forward in the matter will be sought, King assured.