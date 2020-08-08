EU says prepared to assist with electoral reforms

The European Union (EU) today welcomed the “democratic” conclusion of Guyana’s elections and says it is prepared to assist with electoral reforms.

A statement issued today by the EU follows:

The EU welcomes the peaceful and democratic conclusion of the electoral process in Guyana and congratulates President Irfaan Ali on his swearing-in. This is an important step towards the consolidation of democracy in the country.

It is essential now that all parties and stakeholders work together diligently to overcome past differences and join efforts in uniting all Guyanese. The EU takes note of President Ali’s inauguration speech, where a commitment to constitutional and electoral reforms was made, and looks forward to its implementation.

On the basis of the recommendations presented in the final report of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) the EU stands ready to support this reform process in cooperation with the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and other electoral stakeholders.

The EU has been a staunch supporter of democracy and rule of law throughout the entire process. We look forward to working together to further develop our strong partnership based on our human, cultural and historical links.