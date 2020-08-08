Gov’t reviewing all public land deals since no-confidence vote

Government yesterday said that all public land deals made by the APNU+AFC administration since December 21st, 2018, when a no-confidence motion was passed against it, are to be reviewed.

The move coincided with the announcement by Attorney General Anil Nandlall that powers that were delegated to the Commissioner of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) by former president David Granger, to allow for the “sanctioning of renting and granting of leases, licences and permission of occupancy of all public lands,” had been revoked with immediate effect yesterday by President Irfaan Ali.

Nandlall said in a statement that a review of all leases, licences and permissions to occupy public lands, granted since the 21st day of December, 2018, would be conducted.