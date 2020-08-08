Granger reaffirms objections to election results

Former president David Granger on Friday reaffirmed his position that the results used to declare the PPP/C as the winner of the March 2nd elections contained a number of irregularities as he vowed that the APNU+AFC coalition would proceed with a legal challenge.

“We implore all Guyanese to remain calm and peaceful. The PNC will challenge the declared results lawfully,” Granger said in a video statement that was broadcast online as he urged his supporters to conduct themselves in a lawful and peaceful manner, before noting that coalition’s “struggle for justice” continues.

Granger, the leader of the People’s National Congress reform (PNCR), while acknowledging that the elections were declared some 22 weeks after polling, stated that his party maintains that the results report which was ordered by the court to be presented to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to make its declaration contained anomalies and irregularities.