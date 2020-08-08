State funeral for Owen Arthur on August 14

(Barbados Nation) The service for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Owen Seymour Arthur will be held on Friday, August 14 at 2 p.m. at St Peter’s Parish Church, Speightstown, St Peter.

Minister of Labour Colin Jordan, who is coordinating minister for the funeral, made the announcement during a press conference at the Cabinet Office Conference Room, Government Headquarters, Bay Street, St Michael yesterday afternoon.

The interment will take place at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, Mount Pleasant, St Peter, near to where Arthur grew up.

Arthur will lay in state on Wednesday, August 12 and Thursday, August 13 at the Parliament Buildings in Bridgetown. The casket will be closed in keeping with Arthur’s wishes.

Condolence books will be available from Monday at the University of the West Indies, Government Headquarters, Parliament Buildings and the public library in Speightstown, St Peter.