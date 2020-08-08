BCB looking to restart mid-September

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) is exploring the possibility of a resumption sometime around mid-September.

This is according to the BCB Public Relations Officer, Simon Naidu. Through the county board’s social media account, Naidu informed “Cricket clubs in Berbice are hereby informed that they should start making preparation for the possible restart of the 2020 cricket season from mid or late September.”

According to Naidu, “The BCB would hit the road running once permission is granted by the Government of Guyana.”